Rihanna is dating Hassan Jameel, heir of Saudi Arabia Toyota dealership

Rihanna was recently spotted vacationing in Spain, only the singer was not alone. Hassan Jameel, the heir of Saudi Arabia’s Toyota dealership was also spotted with Rihanna. Hassan is the deputy president and vice chairman of his family business Abdul Latif Jameel, touted to be one of the biggest companies in the world. It is this company that owns the dealership rights for Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia. The net worth of the family is currently $1.5 billion dollars and Hassan is expected to inherit.

According to a report in The Sun, the two spent quality time in a Spanish Villa and couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. A friend of the singer was quoted as saying, “She has kept this under wraps, but they have been together officially since January. This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten. They’ve been spending a lot of time away from prying eyes and are really serious. His family is also extremely wealthy and private. She was coming to the UK on a regular basis to see him.”

According to the same report, this is also believed to be the reason behind model Naomi Campbell breaking up with Hassan. Rihanna earlier dated her pal Drake briefly in 2016. Recently, the songstress was in the news for ending the long streak of the absence of women in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 list when DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Bryson Tiller and Rihanna featured at No 4 this week.

