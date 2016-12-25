Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant trailer will leave you petrified, watch video

Don’t watch the trailer for Alien: Covenant alone. Don’t watch the trailer for Alien: Covenant alone.

The first trailer for Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant has arrived, which is the sequel to the filmmaker’s movie Prometheus that release in 2012. The film is based on the crew of the Covenant, a colony ship whose members believe they have found a paradise in the form of a new planet and which they plan to populate. Through a lot of experiment and digging they discover David (Michael Fassbender) who is artificially intelligent and has survived the apocalyptic Prometheus journey.

The sketch begins with a woman running down the hallway of a ship telling another woman that she can’t help her out and rescue her from the locked room where she is stuck with someone infected with one of the deadly xenomorphs. The video goes on to expose starships reaching a planet and the explorers coming across one of the alien starships.

After that, almost after every few seconds we are introduced to a spine-chilling scene, that is sure to make you scream if you decide to watch it all alone inside a room not well lit.

Watch: Alien: Covenant | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX







It leaves one with a lingering fear of being followed by deadly xenomorphs hence you can’t help but check over your shoulder almost every second.

