Ridley Scott says another Alien film is coming

Sir Ridley Scott, who rose to fame with the Alien franchise, has come up with a new idea for the saga to continue. A few months back, Scott said that he was running out of ideas for making new Alien movies. But, the veteran director has revealed that he wants to do more Alien movies focusing on artificial intelligence.

The 80-year-old filmmaker revisited the cinematic universe in 2012 with prequel Prometheus, which explored the origins of the human race and the deadly Xenomorph creature, and released follow-up film Alien: Covenant in May this year.

While speaking about the future of his prequel series, Scott said, “We are [going to make another], we are. I think what we have to do is gradually drift away from the alien stuff. People say, ‘you need more alien, you need more face pulling, need more chest bursting’, so I put a lot of that in ‘Covenant’ and it fitted nicely. But I think if you go again you need to start finding another solution that’s more interesting. I think AI is becoming much more dangerous and therefore more interesting.”

Adding, “Michael Fassbender was an AI. Ian Holm [Alien] was an AI; Roy Batty [Blade Runner] was an AI; so was Rachael [Blade Runner].”

Scott brought up a Facebook experiment from last summer to prove his point.

“They put two AIs together and they were communing. It already invented a f-ing language! And they couldn’t decipher what the language was so they had to switch them off. What was said and where’s it gone? They could have already implemented something we don’t know,” explained Scott.

Alien: Covenant followed members on board the colony ship Covenant discover what they think to be an uncharted paradise. The world soon turns dark and dangerous when a hostile alien-life form forces the crew into a deadly fight for survival

