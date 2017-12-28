Ridley Scott feels he is too dangerous for Star Wars films

Ridley Scott on Star Wars and Blade Runner 2049 Ridley Scott on Star Wars and Blade Runner 2049

Director Ridley Scott has said that Disney will never allow him to helm a Star Wars movie as he feels he is “too dangerous” for it. The Alien: Covenant director was asked in an interview whether he would ever make a Star Wars movie.

“No, no. I’m too dangerous for that,” Scott told Vulture. “Because I know what I’m doing. I think they like to be in control, and I like to be in control myself,” he added. He also said his years of experience would not fit Disney’s trend of enlisting new and rising directors. “When you get a guy who’s done a low-budget movie and you suddenly give him USD 180 million, it makes no sense whatsoever. It’s f**cking stupid,” he said.

“You know what the reshoots cost? Millions! Millions. You can get me for my fee, which is heavy, but I’ll be under budget and on time. This is where experience does matter, it’s as simple as that,” he added.

In the same interview, Scott was asked about the Denis Villeneuve-directed film, which featured actors Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in the lead roles.

The original Blade Runner had a run time of one hour and 57 minutes, while the Blade Runner 2049 stretched over two hours and 40 minutes. “I have to be careful what I say,” Scott said at first, before adding, “It was f**king way too long. F**k me! And most of that script’s mine,” Scott told Vulture.

Hampton Fancher, who wrote the original Blade Runner with David Peoples, received the screenplay credit for the sequel along with Michael Green.

“I sit with writers for an inordinate amount of time and I will not take credit, because it means I’ve got to sit there with a tape recorder while we talk. I can’t do that to a good writer. But I have to, because to prove I’m part of the actual process, I have to then have an endless amount (of proof), and I can’t be bothered. But the big idea comes from Blade Runner,” said Scott.

