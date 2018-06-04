Richard Gere on marrying Alejandra Silva: I’m the happiest man in the universe

Richard Gere married Alejandra Silva in May. Richard Gere married Alejandra Silva in May.

Veteran actor Richard Gere says he is “the happiest man in the universe” after marrying his girlfriend Alejandra Silva. The 68-year-old star, who tied the knot with the Spanish activist in an Indian style wedding in May, shared photographs of their D-day with HELLO!

Gere said he found a great life partner in 35-year-old Silva. “I’m the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I’m married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive and committed to helping people. She is fun, patient and knows how to forgive. A great cook who makes the best salads in the world!”

“Alejandra meditates. She’s a vegetarian, a great mother and has the touch of an angel. Also she’s Spanish: the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Bunuel. You can’t get any better than that,” he told the magazine. Silva said Gere wooed her by sending flowers until she agreed to date him and that, now married, he regularly writes her songs.

The couple met in Positano when the actor stayed over at her family-owned hotel. “A friend introduced us. We looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn’t stop looking at each other all night, and since then we haven’t been apart,” Silva said.

“I feel like I’m in a true fairytale. Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world,” she added. Silva described Gere as the “most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man” she has ever met.

“What can I say? I’m so in love. How would you feel if each morning you were asked, ‘What would make you happy today?’ Not a day goes by that he doesn’t mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky,” she said.

The couple exchanged vows on Gere’s ranch outside New York City. Silva converted to Buddhism and moved to New York. Tents were imported from Jaipur and the venue was decorated with flowers and Tibetan flags before they made their entrance in a tuk-tuk.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App