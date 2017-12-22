Rian Johnson finally addresses Star Wars The Last Jedi backlash

Rian Johnson helmed Star Wars The Last Jedi. Rian Johnson helmed Star Wars The Last Jedi.

After a record-breaking opening and good word of mouth from the critics, Star Wars The Last Jedi seems to be facing a backlash from many ardent fans of Star Wars franchise for various reasons

But this does not bother director Rian Johnson that his film is sparking so many debates.

In response to a fan asking whether he thought it was a good thing that ‘The Last Jedi’ has been so polarising among audiences, Johnson wrote in a tweet, “The goal is never to divide or make people upset, but I do think the conversations that are happening were going to have to happen at some point if sw is going to grow, move forward and stay vital.

“Do you think its good that its polarizing to many? The fact that people are discussing?” the fan had asked.

Critics praised the film and it holds a 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has only a 53 percent audience score on the movie aggregator.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi had a near-record breaking opening and shows no sign of slowing down, raking in as much as 120 million dollars between Wednesday and Monday alone.

Still, in spite of that, the film has proved divisive online among fans, with many railing against the film’s depiction of Luke Skywalker, aspects of the Force, and other subplots. Even Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the film, had seemed to agree with the fans by saying that the Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi was not his idea of the character. The film released on December 15.

