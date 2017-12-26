Revisiting the original Jumanji

Jumanji became a cult classic. Jumanji became a cult classic.

The 1995 fantasy adventure film Jumanji starring Robin Williams and a young Kirsten Dunst was not received well but it has since then become a cult film, a favourite among adventure film fans. Now that the Dwayne Johnson starrer sequel Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is coming out, let us have a look at what the first film was all about.

Jumanji is based on the titular board game that has ramifications in the real world. A kid, Alan, finds the game and invites his friend, Sarah, to play it. The interesting thing about the game is after rolling the dice, the pieces move by themselves. During the course of the game, a message appears that one of the kids will have to “wait” in the jungle until other player does not roll a 5 or 8 on the dice. The kid (whose grownup version was played by Robin Williams) is sucked into the game, which is a forest and the setting of the sequel.

His friend runs away and 26 years later, two siblings, Judy and Peter, find the game and play it and let loose mosquitoes and monkeys but they keep playing as the game says everything will vanish once the game is finished. Alan reappears, now a bearded hillbilly and together they find Sarah to help finish the game since she too was a Jumanji player. Alan is ruthlessly chased by a hunter and weird things begin to happen as a result of the game. The entire city is overrun by wild animals that are usually found in Africa Savannah.

Finally, Alan finishes the game which restores everything. Alan is a kid once again and the siblings, Judy and Peter, have not been born yet. The sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is set 20 years after the original film and the board game has now turned itself into a video-game after the kid who found it refused to play it. Four teenagers, who find themselves in detention together, find the game and are sucked into the game where they find themselves trying to survive lest their game is over, literally.

