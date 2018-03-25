Reese Witherspoon wants to work on relatable movies

Reese Witherspoon wants to work on “universal and relatable” movies. Reese Witherspoon wants to work on “universal and relatable” movies.

Reese Witherspoon wants to work on “universal and relatable” movies with women at the heart of it. “I try to find thing that are universal and relatable. My main directive has been, have a woman at the centre of it telling another aspect of the female experience. Gone Girl was like, ‘Is she psychotic? I don’t know.’

“But it’s something that took an idea of the perfect girl and flipped it on its head. With ‘Wild’, I loved the idea of a woman versus nature, you see man versus nature all the time,” Witherspoon told Hello! magazine.

The 41-year-old star believes it’s “harder” for women to be at the centre of blockbuster movies now, but she doesn’t think that was the case when she started her own career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I have to say, when I started it was a good time for women’s movies too. Women were the stars of their own movies. I got in a window where I made ‘Legally Blonde’ and ‘Sweet Home Alabama’.

“I could be the lead. It’s harder now. You don’t often see women being the star of movies. I had people say to me, ‘We have one movie that has a woman starring in it this year.’ We don’t need another.”

