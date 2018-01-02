Hollywood biggies Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes form anti-harassment group

Hollywood celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Shonda Rhimes have joined hands to form an anti-harassment group called Time’s Up. Hollywood celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Shonda Rhimes have joined hands to form an anti-harassment group called Time’s Up.

Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time’s Up.

The initiative (www.timesupnow.com ) was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers. Time’s Up will include a legal defense fund and will advocate for legislation combatting workplace harassment.

Time’s Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Donators to Time’s Up defense fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.

Dozens of men have faced harassment and assault allegations in recent months, including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey.

As reported by The New York Times, the initiative includes a legal defense fund to help less privileged women like janitors and nurses to protect themselves from any manner of harassment and fallout from reporting it, legalisation to penalise organisations that tolerate sexual misconduct, to achieve the goal of gender disparity, and a request to the women of showbiz to turn up in black to speak out against the prevalent harassment in the industry at prominent award ceremonies.

“We have been siloed off from each other,” Witherspoon said. “We’re finally hearing each other, and seeing each other, and now locking arms in solidarity with each other, and in solidarity for every woman who doesn’t feel seen, to be finally heard,” The New York Times quoted the actress as saying.

