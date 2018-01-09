Red Sparrow trailer: Jennifer Lawrence is a ruthless, seductive assassin

Red Sparrow introduced the viewer to the dark world of espionage and sexual manipulation. Red Sparrow introduced the viewer to the dark world of espionage and sexual manipulation.

Red Sparrow, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton, is one of the movies one can look forward to in coming months. It is a wonder that the movie is not being talked about as much as it should be as its subject matter generally creates a flutter. While the first footage was a teaser trailer, and merely a glimpse into the dark world of espionage, double agents, and sexual manipulation, the new clip is a more detailed look at the story, premise and the character of Jennifer Lawrence’s Dominika Egorova.

Dominika Egorova is one of the ‘Sparrows’, Russian women who underwent training in a special school that taught them to seduce enemies and extract intelligence from them. Basically turning them into seductive assassins. The film is based on the book of the same name by former CIA officer Jason Matthews.

If the trailer is any indication, Red Sparrow, which is directed by Francis Lawrence (no relation to Jennifer Lawrence) with whom Jennifer has worked before in the Hunger Games series, looks unstinting in its depiction of the world of the obscure and nasty world of intelligence agencies. There is a quote from the trailer by a teacher (or headmistress) of the ‘Sparrow School’ that would give you an idea of how Sparrows work. “Every human being is a puzzle of need. You must become the missing piece, and they will tell you anything.”

Joel Edgerton is a CIA operative who tries to convince Dominika to work with him. Basically asking her to be a traitor. But why would she not be a traitor to a country that forced her to become a seducer to dangerous men? That’s the question in Dominika’s mind.

Red Sparrow has a great supporting cast with names like Jeremy Irons and Mary-Louise Parker and so far, everything about the film looks good. It would hit theatres on March 2, 2018 in the United States.

