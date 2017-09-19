Rebel Wilson shares sneak peek of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake

Rebel Wilson will be seen in the remake of ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’. Rebel Wilson will be seen in the remake of ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’.

‘How To Be Single’ actor Rebel Wilson has recently started working on her new film. The project’s name is however kept a secret for now. Rebel Wilson has shared a look at her current film project: a remake of ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ in which she stars alongside Anne Hathaway.

Sharing a behind the scenes picture on Instagram, Wilson said, “Just started work on my new movie I’m producing too! You may have heard of the legendary Dirty Rotten Scoundrels – well, this is a remake of that remake.” The caption further read, “We’re keeping the title secret for now. We’re keeping the updates secret. But for now here’s a sneaky sneak peek of Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway, Tony Award winner alexanderiansharp1 and ‘2nd in the state in Food Technology’ winner (me) tearing up the European dance floor x”.

Wilson and Hathaway star in the gender-flipped reboot, which is directed by Chris Addison, best known for starring in BBC Two’s political drama ‘The Thick Of It’ and as a regular on topical panel show ‘Mock the Week’.

He has directed a number of episodes of HBO’s ‘Veep’ before, but this is his first feature film as a director. The original ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine, and was itself a remake of Marlon Brando’s 1964 movie ‘Bedtime Story’.

In her post, Wilson said that the project’s title was a secret, but some reports suggest the title of the film is ‘Nasty Women’

