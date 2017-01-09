Really proud of representing India at Golden Globe 2017, says Lion actor Dev Patel. See pics, video

Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar introduce a clip from Lion, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama at Golden Globes 2017. Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar introduce a clip from Lion, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama at Golden Globes 2017.

Indian origin British actor Dev Patel, who found fame through his lead role in Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, says that he feels “real pride” in representing India in foreign films. Dev, who can be seen in Lion, shot for the film in India.

Sharing his experience of shooting in his homeland, Dev said on the red carpet of 74th Golden Globe Awards: “It is blasting with humanity really, there is a sense of real pride that I go and represent the country on an international scale. The crew (in India) is just so excited and it had been a very nourishing experience.”

Apart from him, Lion also stars Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman and Indian actors Priyanka Bose, Deepti Naval, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Dev said Kidman is a “friendly” person to work with.

“She is very friendly. It was just eight months of preparations. We were working relentlessly,” he said.

Where he plans to visit in 2017?

“In 2017, I will be back in Mumbai and will be finishing a movie. That’s the most recent destination. But hopefully I think Tokyo. It’s fantastic. I have been there before for two days. So now I am going to enjoy more,” he said.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the Golden Globes 2017 took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.