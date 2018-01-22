Ready Player One trailer: Steven Spielberg film pays homage to his work, watch video

Ready Player One will release on March 30. Ready Player One will release on March 30.

Steven Spielberg is a filmmaker who is known to blow the collective minds of his audiences. He has done that many times in the past with films like Jaws, Jurassic Park, Saving Private Ryan, and now The Post. This iconic auteur has dabbled in every genre under the sun, but he has been especially brilliant with escapist genres like monster movies and adventures with groundbreaking use of CGI and special effects. His next film, Ready Player One delves into the exciting world of virtual reality.

The film is based on a book of the same name by Ernest Cline. It is a dystopian story set in 2045 when people live in poverty in trailer-homes stacked over each other in neighbourhood, that are called, aptly enough, stacks. The life is understandably hard for Wade Watts (portrayed by Tye Sheridan), a teenager who lives with his aunt in stacks.

The latest trailer of the film, called See The Future, reveals that Steven Spielberg’s movies made Cline’s book possible. “I could not have written Ready Player One if I didn’t grow up on a steady diet of Spielberg movies,” begins author Ernest Cline. “It would have been a different story, or I might not have written it at all. His work is woven into the fabric of my life. Everybody, I think, who dreams of making movies dreams of getting to work with him. It’s a dream come true.”

Spielberg too cannot praise Cline enough. “Ernest Cline is such a visionary and I think has seen the future before any of us could have possibly even imagined it,” he says.

Ready Player One will hit theatres on March 30 this year.

