Ready Player One: Steven Spielberg film gets a fantastic new trailer

Ready Player One will release on March 29. 2018. Ready Player One will release on March 29. 2018.

Steven Spielberg’s upcoming Ready Player One just a got a new trailer. And it looks amazing. The film, based on Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name, paints a dystopian future. Most of the people live in slums. The earth is ravaged by pollution and climate change. To escape this harsh reality, people engage in OASIS (Ontologically Anthropocentric Sensory Immersive Simulation), a virtual reality system. Imagination is the only limit in the world of OASIS.

The hero is Wade Watts, played by Tye Sheridan, who is a regular visitor to OASIS. He uses it for the same reason other people use. But he gets involved in a struggle against an evil corporation, with a few friends to help them. The bone of contention is an easter egg in a game designed by OASIS creator. Winning the game would grant the victor 500 billion dollars. The trailer shows OASIS as a world with lots of references from popular culture, including Mario Kart, Halo, and so on. If there is one thing that is certain, this film might help popularise VR headsets, even though we cannot yet literally turn our imagination into reality for now. Especially in this delirious fashion. But as Isaac Asimov said, “Today’s science fiction is tomorrow’s science fact.”

Here is the official synopsis, “From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure Ready Player One, based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon. The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.”

Spielberg directed the film from a screenplay by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline. The film was produced by Donald De Line, Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Dan Farah; with Adam Somner, Daniel Lupi, Chris deFaria and Bruce Berman serving as executive producers.”

Ready Player One will release on March 29. 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd