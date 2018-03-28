Ready Player One fulfilled fantasies of places I go in my imaginations: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg film Ready Player One to release on March 30. Steven Spielberg film Ready Player One to release on March 30.

Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg said his upcoming sci-fi film Ready Player One transported him to a fantasy world and that he got to live in the space for three years was cherry on the cake. The 71-year-old director said he started on the escapist movie while working on social reality films such as Bridge of Spies and The Post.

“This was my great escape movie. For me, it was a film that fulfilled all of my fantasies of the places I go in my imagination when I get out of town. I got to live this for three years. I got to actually escape into the imagination of Ernest Cline and Zak Penn (writers); it was amazing. But I came back to Earth a couple of times. I made a few films. I made ‘Bridge of Spies’ and ‘The Post’ while I was making Ready Player One, so I got that whiplash effect of going from social reality to total escapist entertainment. And I’m feeling it. It’s a great feeling, but it also makes my wife and kids kind of crazy because they don’t know who dad’s going to be when he comes home in the evening, or which dad they’re going to get,” Spielberg said in a statement.

Set in the year 2045, the film is about a teenager living in a dystopian society where most people are poor and possess only one instrument to escape their humdrum lives, the OASIS – a virtual reality world where people can engage in several activities for entertainment, education, and so on.

Ready Player One is written by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline, and based on latter’s novel of the same name. Featuring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T J Miller, Simon Pegg and Mark Rylance, the film is slated to release in India on March 30.

