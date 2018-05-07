Deadpool 2 Hindi version: Ranveer Singh lends voice to Merc with a Mouth

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, would release on May 18 this year. Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, would release on May 18 this year.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has lent his voice to Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool in the Hindi version of Hollywood film Deadpool 2. The film tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, Deadpool is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. Deadpool 2, brought to India by Fox Star India, will open on May 18.

The studio wanted a star who would resonate with Deadpool’s personality and Ranveer’s wit and edgy personality was a perfect match, read a statement.

“Like Deadpool, Ranveer is known for his smart, witty with irreverent humour. He’s a hugely daring and powerhouse actor and we absolutely relished having him on board for our biggest superhero film,” said Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios.

According to Fox, Ranveer, known for his wit and edgy personality, resonates perfectly with the character of Deadpool.

Quirky superhero Deadpool got immense love from across the world during his first film in 2016. Even the trailers of Deadpool 2 have created a massive buzz around the globe with its witty dialogues and outrageous action sequences.

Ryan Reynolds in a still from Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds in a still from Deadpool.

According to a statement released by its makers, the latest film and the Hindi trailer will be A-rated sticking to the tone and irreverence of the English film which has Ryan mouthing cuss-words, to heighten the impact of humour and the style of story-telling that Deadpool is known for. Ranveer understood the reason why he had to mouth cuss words since the studio wanted to retain the humour and USP of what Deadpool stands for even in the Hindi film. The Hindi trailer promises to be a riot with Ranveer adding his own punch to make it stand out.

“Like Deadpool, Ranveer is known for his smart, witty with irreverent humour. He’s a hugely daring and powerhouse actor and we absolutely relished having him on board for our biggest super-hero film,” Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios, said in a statement.

Watch | Deadpool 2 trailer

The promotions of Deadpool 2 are going on in full swing. The film is the second outing of Marvel after Avengers: Infinity War, which remains unstoppable at the box office.

Recently, Reynolds took to Twitter to share a funny note of congratulations for team Avengers in which he posted a photograph with a fake rejection letter. He wrote, “From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers,” tweeted Ryan Reynolds. The photograph shows the brief letter from Stark Industries letterhead reading: “Re: Joining the Avengers. No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No. Sincerely, Tony Stark”

Deadpool frequently pokes fun at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he has made jokes on actor Josh Brolin playing both Cable in Deadpool 2 and Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

With IANS inputs

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd