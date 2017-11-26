Rance Howard, father of director Ron Howard, dies at 89

Ron Howard, right, his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard and his father Rance Howard (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File) Ron Howard, right, his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard and his father Rance Howard (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

Veteran Hollywood actor Rance Howard, the father of director Ron Howard, died on Saturday. He was 89. Ron Howard announced his father’s death on Twitter, Saturday afternoon. He praised his father for the ability to balance ambition with great personal integrity.

“A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history,” he wrote. We love & miss U Dad. Rance Howard’s death also was confirmed by Michael Rosenberg, a spokesman for his son’s production company.

The elder Howard was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard. Rance Howard had been married to the late Jean Speegle Howard. They met as teenagers doing a touring children’s production in Oklahoma of classic fairy tales like Snow White and Cinderella. They married on the tour dressed in their costumes, with the bride dressed as Snow White and groom as a huntsman.

Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons. Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad. — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 25, 2017

Rance Howard’s acting career spanned several decades since the 1950s. He appeared in several of Ron Howard’s films, including Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Splash, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Parenthood and Grand Theft Auto.

Other film credits include Chinatown and the 2013 drama Nebraska. On television, he appeared on many series including Seinfeld, Murder, She Wrote, NCIS: Los Angeles, Grey’s Anatomy and Ron Howard’s starring series, Happy Days.

