Avengers Infinity War: After Baahubali’s Bhallaladeva, Rana Daggubati is the perfect Thanos

Rana Daggubati dubs for Avengers: Infinity War’s Thanos Rana Daggubati dubs for Avengers: Infinity War’s Thanos

Touted as Marvel’s biggest movie yet, Avengers Infinity War is coming to the big screen on April 27. And as if that wasn’t exciting enough, there is a special bonus for the Indian fans. People who have admired the character of Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali movies will get to hear South star Rana Daggubati’s voice as Thanos in the Telugu-dubbed version of Infinity War.

Yes, you read that right. In a video released by Marvel India, we see Daggubati excitedly explaining his part in the potential blockbuster. The actor said that he has grown up reading the Marvel comic books, and has seen almost all the films released by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so when he was approached for the part, he jumped at the opportunity to voice the Dark Lord.

Also read | Rana Daggubati on National Film Awards: I’ve been enjoying the success of Baahubali for seven years

“I’ve grown up reading Marvel Comics, and Marvel movies with their intricately woven storylines have been some of my favourite movies to watch. It is fascinating to see how Marvel has created characters and stories that resonate so well with audiences across the globe, making movies at a scale that one had never before imagined. Characters such as Iron Man and Captain America have been my favourites so dubbing for Avengers: Infinity War is a thrill! Voicing for Thanos, a villain so powerful that some of the biggest superheroes have a tough time dealing with is an exciting experience!” Daggubati said.

The actor was recently seen at a Hyderabad event sporting the all-too-powerful Infinity Gauntlet.

Rana Daggubati at an event in Hyderabad Rana Daggubati at an event in Hyderabad

Rana Daggubati poses with the Infinity Gauntlet Rana Daggubati poses with the Infinity Gauntlet

Avengers: Infinity War will see a ton of superheroes joining forces to defeat the evil Thanos. But will they succeed in their mission? For that, we will have to wait and watch the film. Infinity War has been directed by the Russo brothers. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Brolin, among others in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd