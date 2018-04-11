Rampage actor Naomie Harris: Dwayne Johnson is an expert guide

Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris starrer Rampage hits the screens in India on April 13. Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris starrer Rampage hits the screens in India on April 13.

Actor Naomie Harris says no one can escape her Rampage co-star Dwayne Johnson’s “incredible charisma”. “It was wonderful working with Dwayne because he has such incredible charisma. His million-watt smile lights up an entire room,” Harris said in a statement to IANS.

“You can’t help but be charmed and moved by it. Dwayne brings such commitment to the set that it changes the energy there. Everybody’s spirit is lifted. That was delightful to see,” she added.

Based on the classic 1980s video game of the same title, the film is about a gorilla (Jason Liles), a crocodile and a wolf that terrorise a city. Johnson, who plays primatologist Davis Okoye, is the only one who can stop them.

The Warner Bros Pictures project will release in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Harris says she is not “used to working against green screen, so that was a huge challenge”.

“I’m grateful to have had Dwayne with me. Dwayne is the best at that kind of thing, and he was an expert guide through that experience,” she added.

Dwayne Johnson recently made revelations about his personal and professional life. He opened about his depression and the rumoured feud with his Fate Of The Furious co-star Vin Diesel. While talking about depression, Dwayne said, “Struggle and pain is real. I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly.” He further added, “Got tons of responses to this. Thank you. We all go thru the sludge/shit and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone.”

Confirming the reports of the tiff with Vin Diesel, Dwayne recently revealed, “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movie-making and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

(With IANS inputs)

