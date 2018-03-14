Dwayne Johnson starrer Rampage to release in India on April 30

Rampage will hit the screens in India on April 30. Rampage will hit the screens in India on April 30.

Dwayne Johnson’s action-adventure Rampage will hit the screens in India on April 30. The Warner Bros Pictures project will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, read a statement.

Based on the classic 1980s video game of the same title, the film is about a gorilla (Jason Liles), a crocodile and a wolf that terrorise a city. Johnson, who plays primatologist Davis Okoye, is the only one who can stop them. Helmed by Brad Peyton, the film also features Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. P.J. Byrne, Marley Shelton, Jack Quaid, Matt Gerald and Jason Liles.

In the latest promo of his upcoming action flick, Rampage, Dwayne is seen running for his life from three mutated monstrous animals namely an albino gorilla, a crocodile and a wolf. The official synopsis of the latest clip from the film goes like, “Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.”

According to deadline.com, Rampage was set to open in the US on April 20, but the studio moved it up a week to get some breathing room from Avengers: Infinity War which is going a weekend earlier on April 27.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd