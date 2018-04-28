Bohemian Rhapsody: Rami Malek looks eerily similar to Freddie Mercury in these new photos

Makers of Bohemian Rhapsody released new pictures of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury recently Makers of Bohemian Rhapsody released new pictures of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury recently

That the talented and Emmy-winner Rami Malek is starring in the biopic of famous rockstar Freddie Mercury is not news, but recently the actor’s new set of pictures as the late singer were revealed at CinemaCon. New stills from the film have been shared by the producers of the movie, 20th Century Fox. And Malek is looking every bit as Mercury in the pictures, and this cannot be emphasised enough. Footage from the film was also released by the makers and Malek at CinemaCon on Thursday, and everyone cannot stop raving about Malek’s performance.

“I thought when I got the part that this could be a career-defining performance. Then I thought, ‘This could be a career-killer if I don’t get it right’,” Malek said during the big reveal.

The released footage includes Rami’s performance of Queen’s classic hits, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Are the Champions.” Malek said that he was drawn to Mercury as he thought the singer had a great ability as an artist to inspire people to embrace their imperfections.

The film’s makers had earlier hired Bryan Singer to direct the film, but he was later replaced with Dexter Fletcher, who has previously helmed projects like Wild Bill, Sunshine On Leith, and Eddie the Eagle. Fletcher is also an actor who has appeared in movies like Smoking Guns, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and Bugsy Malone.

The film, titled Bohemian Rhapsody, has been long in the making. The movie had earlier signed Sacha Baren Cohen to portray Mercury on screen. However, the actor reportedly left the movie in 2013.

The film will hit the big screen on November 2, this year. Producer Graham King said that he is positive that the biopic will be received warmly by the audience. The new pictures featuring Malek as Mercury was posted on the social media by 20th Century Fox.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd