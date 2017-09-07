Rami Malek’s first look as Freddie Mercury in biopic unveiled

Rami Malek channels Freddie Mercury’s look from the band’s performance at Live Aid global concert in 1985. Rami Malek channels Freddie Mercury’s look from the band’s performance at Live Aid global concert in 1985.

Actor Rami Malek’s first look as the Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic has been revealed. The first photo of the 36-year-old actor as Mercury was released Tuesday, on what would have been the singer’s 71st birthday, reported Entertainment Weekly. Malek appears every bit like the “Bohemian Rhapsody” singer in the picture shared by the magazine on Instagram, in which the actor channels Mercury’s look from the band’s performance at Live Aid global concert in 1985.

“#RamiMalek is #FreddieMercury in this exclusive first look at ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. The Bryan Singer-directed film (out December 25, 2018) chronicles #Queen from 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, until the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS,” the post read, alongside the photo.

Recalling his hair and makeup prep for the role, Malek said, “When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it’s a very affirming moment.”The Robot” star, who resembles the legendary singer, said “(It) only adds to the level of confidence that one would need to play Freddie Mercury.” Getting the look right is one thing, but when asked how the actor will go on about the hitting the right note with the singer’s voice, Malek said, “We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible. I’m in Abbey Road (Studios) right now if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting.”

Also featuring Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joe Mazzello, Bohemian Rhapsody is slated to hit the screens on December 25 next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App