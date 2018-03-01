Ralph Breaks the Internet Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer: Ralph travels to the world of Internet leaving his arcade life

Ralph Breaks the Internet Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer: Ralph finds himself traveling through the world wide web. Ralph Breaks the Internet Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer: Ralph finds himself traveling through the world wide web.

The 2012 film Wreck It Ralph followed a bunch of video game characters as they dealt with their internal dynamics and carried the quintessential feel-good factor that is usually seen in Disney movies. The trailer of the sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is now here and looking at it, we can safely say that here too, Ralph will find himself in unknown territory.

After the arcade game shop owner hooks all its devices to the internet, Ralph (John C. Reilly) and his friend Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) travel through the world of internet and encounter portals like IMDb and ebay. Their adventures through the world of internet make up for the plot of this film and it looks just as fun as its predecessor.

The summary of the trailer on YouTube suggests that the two characters are in the world wide web “in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush.” As per the summary they will encounter characters like “a website entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston. The film features the voices of Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Ed O’Neill and will feature all the Disney Princesses as well. C-3PO, R2-D2 and Yoda from Star Wars will also feature in the film.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is scheduled to release on November 23.

