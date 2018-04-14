PadMan actor Radhika Apte to be seen with Castle actor Stana Katic in a WWII thriller

Radhika Apte will soon be seen in a World War II Hollywood spy flick Radhika Apte will soon be seen in a World War II Hollywood spy flick

PadMan actor Radhika Apte is going places. After riding high on the success of the Akshay Kumar starrer, Apte will soon be seen in a World War II spy drama. The film will also feature Castle star Stana Katic and Sara Meghan Thomas, who has been a part of the thriller drama Equity. Linus Roache and Rossif Sutherland are set to feature in the drama, according to a report by the Deadline.

The film is set to be based on ‘real’ spies who were a part of Winston Churchill’s ‘secret army.’ The movie will follow the journey of primary character of Katic, a British intelligence officer Vera Atkins, who will send spies to France. The two spies will be portrayed by Sarah Megan Thomas and Radhika Apte called Virginia Hall and Noor Inayat respectively.

The character of Stana Katic has an ulterior motive of her own besides carrying out the mission assigned to her by her bosses, while Sara Meghan Thomas’ character is a brave American woman with a wooden leg, who ultimately comes to be feared by the Nazis. Radhika Apte’s character in the film will be that of a pacifist from India, who was the first female wireless operator.

Thomas has penned the screenplay of the film, while the movie will be directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, who has produced movies like Queen of Katwe and The Darjeeling Limited.

Radhika Apte currently has her plate full with all kinds of exciting offers. The talented actor will be seen in Netflix’s Sacred Games along with Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She has also signed a project to be a part of another Netflix project titled Lust stories. Lust Stories will see filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Karan Johar joining hands for the film, which will also see Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

