Rachel Weisz’s performance is incredible, my character is very straight-forward, says Sam Claflin on My Cousin Rachel

Sam Claflin said he was blown away by actor Rachel Weisz’s powerful performance in the upcoming film My Cousin Rachel. The 30-year-old actor, who co-stars with Weisz in the Roger Michell-directed film as her cousin Philip, said he is awe of the actress as she played her character to the T, reported The Independent. “What Rachel brought to Rachel was this incredible kind of mystery and dark, kind of Gothic, undertone. She left me on the edge of my seat, watching her and witnessing her performance. I totally was swept up in the magic of it,” said Claflin.

On his own role as Philip in the movie, he told The Independent, “The thing that really drew me to him was the fact that he’s actually quite simple and two-dimensional. He’s like a child, you know? In the sense that he says what he wants and he’s so used to getting it. If he doesn’t get it, he has a hissy fit. And I think that was quite unique, playing an adult-child, it was quite different and a departure.”

Nowadays, when actors are rather attracted to roles that offer deeper insights into the characters, Claflin’s take definitely comes as a surprise. “I’ve spent my entire career thus far begging to get more complex and three-dimensional characters, with lots more layers, but I quite enjoyed the boyish charm of him,” he added. “The kind of impetuous nature of his personality. It was incredibly enjoyable and fun to explore that.”

The film, which is based on Daphne du Maurier’s novel of the same name, released on June 9 and also stars Iain Glen and Holliday Grainger.

