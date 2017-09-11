Rachel McAdams curious about Mean Girls musical

Rachel McAdams played Queen B Regina George in Mean Girls. Rachel McAdams played Queen B Regina George in Mean Girls.

Actor Rachel McAdams has said she is excited about the much-anticipated Mean Girls musical.

The 38-year-old actor, who played Queen B Regina George in the 2004 film, said she cannot wait to see how Tina Fey has transformed the popular teen comedy into its Broadway version, reported People magazine.

“I really hope I get an invitation, yeah. I would love to see it. I’m so, so curious about it,” McAdams said. The musical, which has long been in works, will open on Broadway on April 8 next year at the August Wilson Theatre.

Mean Girls till date remains one of the most popular chick flicks that’s often on a movie-goers must watch list. The film shared the story of four girls, Cady Heron, Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith, who were infamously called the plastics. Being home schooled all her life, Cady Heron had never really got a chance to experience High School. Hence, when she newly moves to a High School in the US, after a brief interaction at the canteen with Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith, the girls develop an interest in her. Tension and cold war begins in Cady Heron’s friendship with her girlfriends when she develops a crush on Aaron Samuels, Regina’s former boyfriend. Meanwhile, Janis, former best friend of Regina, secretly befriends Cady to expose the evil Regina whom she calls a ‘life-ruiner’.

Meanwhile, Cady who had spent most of her life in the jungles of Africa, hilariously juxtaposes how things work in the human world, High School world, the jungle world and the girl world.

