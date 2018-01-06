Quiz: How well do you know Golden Globes?

Do you know your Golden Globes? Do you know your Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes are one of the most prestigious awards in entertainment and they have been around for a long time. Unlike Oscars, they award quality in film and television. The eligibility period for the Golden Globes directly corresponds to the calendar year. Thus the 2018 ceremony would award the people related to film and television for their work in 2017. Beverly Hilton Hotel’s International Ballroom, Los Angeles will be the venue as it has been since 1961.

Do you know your Golden Globes? Well, find out by answering these questions. If you answer more than five, consider yourself well-versed on the Golden Globes!

Which actor or actress has won the most Golden Globe awards for acting in films? Tom Hanks , Meryl Streep , Leonardo DiCaprio , Jack Nicholson , Which actor or actress has earned the most Golden Globe nominations for acting in films? Tom Hanks , Nicole Kidman , Leonardo DiCaprio , Meryl Streep , Which film has won the highest number of Golden Globe awards? The Godfather , La La Land , One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest , Casablanca , When were Golden Globe awards first held? 1942 , 1943 , 1944 , 1945 , When were awards for television first included in Golden Globes? 1954 , 1955 , 1956 , 1957 , How will attendees protest against sexual harassment? They are planning to boycott the event , They will refuse their awards , They will wear black , They will keep a two-minute silence at the beginning , Which film has received most nominations this year? Dunkirk , The Post , The Shape of Water , Call Me By Your Name , Which film has received the most nominations in the history of Golden Globes? The Godfather , The Clockwork Orange , The Silence of the Lambs , Nashville , When was the Animated Motion Picture category added to Golden Globes? 2004 , 2005 , 2006 , 2007 , Which actor famously refused his Golden Globe award to protest "imperialism and racism" of the United States? Michael Caine , Al Pacino , Marlon Brando , Morgan Freeman

