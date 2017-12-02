Quentin Tarantino’s Manson movie gets 2019 release date

Quentin Tarantino’s much-awaited movie on Manson murders is set to hit the screens on 9 August 2019. Quentin Tarantino’s much-awaited movie on Manson murders is set to hit the screens on 9 August 2019.

Quentin Tarantino’s much-awaited movie on Manson murders has finally got its release date.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Pulp Fiction director’s latest will hit theaters on August 9, 2019. That date also marks the 50th anniversary of the murders of Sharon Tate and her friends by the followers of Manson. Manson was the cult leader who instructed the killings and died on November 17 while serving a life sentence.

Sony is distributing Tarantino’s next picture. The studio beat out several bidders, including Warner Bros. and Paramount, for rights to the film. Though the plot of the story is still under wraps, but is believed to set in 1969 and is believed to involve Charles Manson and the Manson family murders.

The director has told media outlets that it’s not a biopic, but is an ensemble film set during the tumultuous time period. The movie will be the first Tarantino film whose release does not involve Harvey Weinstein, the executive disgraced by allegations of rape and sexual misconduct.

According to a recent report in the Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures has won the worldwide rights for the Tarantino film leaving behind Warner Bros and Paramount.The title of the film has not yet been confirmed but reports say that the film’s working title is #9.

Quentin Tarantino was last seen in The Hateful Eight which did not work well at the box office. The film featured Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Demián Bichir, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and Bruce Dern as eight strangers in the lead role. Set in the backdrop of the years after the American civil war, the premise of the film is based on the life of these strangers who seek refuge in a stagecoach.

