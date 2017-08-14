Quentin Tarantino would be a great choice for a James Bond film, says Tim Roth

Tim Roth says Quentin Tarantino will be a great director for a James Bond film. Tim Roth says Quentin Tarantino will be a great director for a James Bond film.

Actor Tim Roth has said director Quentin Tarantino would be a great choice to helm the next film in the James Bond franchise. The 56-year-old actor said if the The Hateful Eight and Pulp Fiction filmmaker directs the next Agent 007 movie, the protagonist will be “the wittiest Bond ever”, according to New York Daily News newspaper.

“What fun that would be and we would all be lining up for that one… It would also probably be the wittiest Bond ever,” Roth said. Speaking at the 25-year anniversary screening of Reservoir Dogs, the actor said he would “love” to star in the film if Tarantino landed the job. Apart from Reservoir Dogs, the long time collaborator actor-director duo has worked together in Pulp Fiction (1994), Four Rooms (1995) and The Hateful Eight (2015).

The next James Bond film will release on November 8, 2019. It is almost confirmed that Daniel Craig will reprise the role even though he had said that he would rather “slash his wrists”. There had been a number of contenders for the coveted English spy-hero role and names like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Tom Hiddleston had cropped up, but now it seems Craig is returning at least once for the role.

Christopher Nolan, the director of recent blockbuster Dunkirk, too had shown interest in doing a James Bond film. But he kept a condition that he would do it only if it needed reinvention. James Bond will battle a blind super-villain in Croatia in the upcoming 25th installment, tentatively titled Shatterhand, reports say.

The next film in the long-running franchise, is based on the 1999 thriller ‘Never Dream Of Dying’ by author Raymond Benson, who also wrote Bond books Tomorrow Never Dies, Die Another Day and The World is Not Enough.

(With inputs PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd