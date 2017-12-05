Quentin Tarantino to direct a Star Trek film?

How would a Star Trek movie directed by Quentin Tarantino look like? How would a Star Trek movie directed by Quentin Tarantino look like?

It would seem we may soon get a Star Trek film directed by renowned auteur Quentin Tarantino. While Tarantino is known for his black humour, cynicism and an almost casual attitude towards violence, Star Trek stands for optimism, idealism and righteousness. Never the twain shall meet? Well, the twain have met, according to a report in Deadline.

Quentin Tarantino has apparently pitched an idea for a Star Trek film to Paramount Pictures the studio that owns the rights to the franchise, the website reports. JJ Abrams will produce. Notably, Tarantino has never worked on a popular franchise as he likes to have total control over its creation with original stories. If the reports are true, this is something of an uncharted territory for the Pulp Fiction director although he once expressed a desire to make a James Bond film.

It would be interesting to see how the finished product looks like if Tarantino’s pitch is accepted. Science-fiction and space-opera elements of Star Trek inter-mixed with Tarantino’s very distinctive style of filmmaking that involves gallows humour, overly violent scenes, pop culture references and quirky soundtracks as seen in movies like Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained and Inglorious Basterds.

The current Star Trek film trilogy was concluded last year with Star Trek Beyond. The film trilogy starred Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoë Saldana and others.

Recently, the rights for Tarantino’s movie based on Manson murders were acquired by Sony Pictures. The film is purported to star Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, although nothing is confirmed. The release date set is August 9, 2019.

