Quentin Tarantino laments the rise of streaming sites

Director Quentin Tarantino has said that he prefers the old way of renting movies from a video store over the new trend of logging on to streaming sites such as Netflix and Amazon. In a new interview which surfaced on Youtube, Tarantino revealed that he doe not have account on popular streaming service Netflix.

“I’m not on Netflix, so I can’t even tell you exactly how that works. But even if you just have all the movie channels in your (TV) package — and that’s something I do have — so you hit the guide and you go down the list, and you hit there and you watch something or you tape something, and maybe you never get around to watching it or you actually do watch it, and then maybe you watch it for 10 minutes or 20 minutes, and maybe you start doing something else, and (you decide), ‘Nah, I’m not really into this.’ And then that’s kind of where we’ve fallen into,” Tarantino said.

The 54-year-old director lamented the rise of streaming sites and movie channels, saying that they do not provide the same opportunities for discovery to the people that rental shops once did. “There was a different quality to the video store. You went down to the video store, you looked around, you picked up boxes, you read the back of the boxes — you made a choice. And maybe you talked to the guy behind the counter, and maybe he pointed you toward something.

“And he didn’t just put something in your hand, he gave you a little bit of a sales pitch on it to some degree or another. And so the point being is, you were kind of invested in a way that you’re not invested with electronic technology when it comes to the movies. Now, of course, we all rented three movies and didn’t get around to watching the third one, but there was more of a commitment to what you ended up getting,” Tarantino said.

