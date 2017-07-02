Latest News

Quentin Tarantino engaged to girlfriend Daniela Pick

Quentin Tarantino has reportedly got engaged to his girlfriend Daniela Pick. The acclaimed director, who is known for unconventional films like Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, met his fiance during the promotion of the popular film Inglourious Basterds in 2009.

quentin tarantino, tarantino photos, quentin tarantino pics Quentin Tarantino reportedly met his girlfriend when he was promoting Inglourious Basterds
Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino, 54, has reportedly got engaged to his girlfriend Daniela Pick. The filmmaker’s own cinema house, New Beverly Cinema had tweeted the news. Daniela, 33, is the daughter of veteran Israeli musician Svika Pick, who confirmed the news to Ynet, an Israeli news and general content website. Quentin Tarantino has been nominated for Oscars five times and has won twice, both times in the Best Original Screenplay category for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained films. He is best known for Pulp Fiction which starred Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta and Bruce Willis. The film was nominated in the Best Picture category but lost to Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump.

Ynet also reported that Daniela Pick and Quentin Tarantino got engaged on Friday night in Los Angeles. Tarantino reportedly met his fiance when he was in Israel to promote his film Inglourious Basterds in 2009, with the two carrying on an on-again, off-again relationship. “It’s true. We’re very happy and excited,” Daniela told Ynetnews.com of the engagement rumours. Quentin Tarantino is known as one of the most innovative filmmakers in the world.

Tarantino is known for his unconventional movies which are characterised by long monologues and non linear storylines and excessive violence. He has many critically and commercially successful films in his repertoire. These include but are not limited to Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill series, Django Unchained, and Reservoir Dogs. Anurag Kashyap’s films have a marked Tarantino influence and the Bollywood director, known for similarly toned, filmed and plotted films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Gulaal, have often been compared with the works of  Tarantino.

