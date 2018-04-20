Puzzle trailer: Irrfan Khan plays the philosophical puzzle solver in this Hollywood film

Irrfan Khan plays Kelly Macdonald’s puzzle partner in Puzzle. Irrfan Khan plays Kelly Macdonald’s puzzle partner in Puzzle.

Irrfan’s Hindi films seldom disappoint and even in Hollywood, his performances have made a mark on the audience and filmmakers as well. Truly a global star, Irrfan manages to balance both worlds with ease. The trailer of his upcoming Hollywood film Puzzle is out and it looks like he is all set to add another feather to his hat.

Starring Kelly Macdonald in the lead role, Puzzle is the story of Agnes, who lives a monotonous, mundane life but her life finds purpose and meaning when she puts together a jigsaw puzzle for the first time as an adult. Her desire to solve even more puzzles leads her to Irrfan’s Robert. The two enrol in a competition solving jigsaw puzzles. David Denman’s Louie (Agnes’ husband) isn’t too supportive of this idea as he finds this quite childish. In the trailer, we see that Robert (Irrfan Khan) is an accomplished businessman and Agnes finds it strange that he finds her interesting. The trailer also suggests that the two engage in an extra-marital relationship as well and that creates some ripples in Agnes’ married life.

Watch the trailer of Puzzle here:

“Life is messy. There is nothing we can do to control anything,” as Irrfan’s character says this in the trailer it gives a feeling that all the puzzle pieces in this film are going to fit in the right place.

In an interview with IANS, Irrfan had earlier said, “If you keep doing similar things, you get bored. So it’s better that you find a new subject and find yourself something fresh to keep the journey exciting.”

Puzzle premiered at 2018 Sundance Film Festival and received good reviews from various international publications. The Hollywood Reporter mentions Irrfan’s performance as an asset to the film as they write in their review, “Other assets include a fine supporting cast, led by Bollywood superstar and now in-demand Hollywood supporting player Irrfan Khan (The Life of Pi, The Lunchbox) as an extramarital love interest for Macdonald’s character.” Variety writes in their review, “Puzzle is the missing piece in American blockbuster filmmaking.”

Directed by Marc Turtletaub, Puzzle is the English language remake of the 2010 Argentinian film of the same name.

