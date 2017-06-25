Production on Downton Abbey movie to begin in 2018

Downton Abbey, which concluded in 2015, portrays the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family in England Downton Abbey, which concluded in 2015, portrays the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family in England

A popular 2010 drama series Downton Abbey will have its movie soon as NBC Universal’s executive has confirmed that the production on the film will begin next year. Michael Edelstein, president at NBC Universal International Studios, announced the news at a red-carpet event for Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, which features costumes, locations and never-before-seen footage from the TV show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are working on getting the script right, and then we’ve got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we’re hopeful to make a movie sometime next year,” Edelstein said, Cast members at the exhibition, however, said they were unaware about the movie plans of the network.

“Oh, well, you’ve got confirmation before us. We have no idea if that’s happening,” said Sophie McShera, who played assistant cook Daisy Mason. “But we would all love to be part of the film if it was to happen, for sure.”

Downton Abbey, which concluded in 2015, portrays the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family in England and their servants amid the backdrop of such historic events as the sinking of the Titanic and World War I.

The cast of Downton Abbey television series include, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Jim Carter, Dan Stevens, Rob James-Collier, Brendan Coyle, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Kevin Doyle, Jessica Brown Findlay, Penelope Wilton, Lily James, Siobhan Finneran, Samantha Bond, Shirley MacLaine, Rose Leslie, David Robb, Raquel Cassidy, Thomas Howes, Matthew Goode, Iain Glen, Julian Ovenden, Tom Cullen.

