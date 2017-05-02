Priyanka Chopra wishes Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson ‘tremendous love, happiness’ on birthday

Priyanka Chopra has always been in awe of Dwayne Johnson which has been quite evident from all her interviews. Priyanka Chopra has always been in awe of Dwayne Johnson which has been quite evident from all her interviews.

Priyanka Chopra slayed at the Met Gala 2017 on Tuesday. And while the world kept swearing by her edgy and bold avatar and her gown with the world’s longest trench coat, she had her eyes on something else. Amid the entire fan and media frenzy, PeeCee took time out and dropped an adorable birthday wish for actor Dwayne Johnson. The Bollywood star is set to make her Hollywood debit opposite Dwayne in Baywatch which is releasing in June.

Priyanka has always been in awe of Dwayne which has been quite evident from all her interviews where she has been all praise for The Rock. She made it a point to make her co-star feel special. Priyanka took to her Instagram profile and posted a picture from her Oscar appearance this year along with Dwayne. She captioned the image as, “priyankachopraHappy birthday @therock you are one of the nicest most driven people I have ever met. Always an inspiration for everyone who works with you. Thank you for being such a positive force in everything i do. Here’s wishing you tremendous love happiness and laughter!”

Recently, Priyanka was asked about the traits of her ideal man and she had this to say: “Dwayne Johnson’s drive. I find drive in men very attractive. Also, Dwayne’s gentlemanly pull-out-the-chair-for-a-girl vibe. Mix that with Zac’s abs, Jake McLaughlin’s eyes and my co-actor from India Ranveer Singh’s rebelliousness.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on nepotism debate: I was kicked out of films because someone else was recommended to the producer

Priyanka, who was on a week-long break in India, promoted Baywatch at an event in Mumbai. She has returned to the US and will soon begin the international promotions of the film along with Dwayne. The film also stars Zac Efron.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd