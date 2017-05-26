Priyanka Chopra washes her ‘Dirty Laundry’ in public. But who is the ex-boyfriend she is talking about? Watch video

Priyanka Chopra gets candid with Laura Brown on Dirty Laundry. Priyanka Chopra gets candid with Laura Brown on Dirty Laundry.

Priyanka Chopra has ruled not just the red carpet, but all the late night shows that she has been on. She gets quite candid and wins the host over with her charm and wit. PeeCee came on the Dirty Laundry with Laura Brown and we have to give it to her. That was some dirty laundry that she did in public. From confessing that she has stolen clothes from stores as a kid, to telling that she doesn’t remember what she wore for her first date, there was a lot of information there that we did not know about.

For instance, the black hoodie-jacket that you see hear wear all the time to the airport? Well, it is not her’s. In fact, it belongs to a Mr Ex Boyfriend, who left the jacket behind at her place. She had apparently come to love it so much that post break-up, when she was asked for the jacket. She just said, no. You know, this makes us wonder who she is talking about.

Apparently, Ferragamo has her foot stamp exhibited in their museum in Florence, Italy. Did you know? So, she got these custom-made shoes six years back, and is yet to wear them even once. The host Laura, also got the Quantico actor to talk about the time she had concussion. From her first date in Frangipani, the Italian restaurant to her first breakup — PeeCee has talked about it all. She even wrote on Twitter, “This is the most dirty laundry I’ve washed publicly in a long time.Well done @laurabrown99 for keeping me on my toes.”​

