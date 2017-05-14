Priyanka Chopra: Tried hard to be a jerk on Baywatch set

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Baywatch Priyanka Chopra in a still from Baywatch

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is making her Hollywood movie debut with Baywatch, says she tried hard to be a jerk on the set of the upcoming action comedy film. The movie is a comedy action directed by Seth Gordon. She is already an admired star in the international arena due to her brilliant work in the TV series, Quantico. Priyanka will be seen as the antagonist Victoria Leeds in Baywatch, which also features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron.

“We got on really well, though I tried really hard to be a jerk, I couldn’t because everyone was super fine,” Priyanka said on the red carpet of Miami premiere on Saturday.

“Also, I was flying in and out as I was shooting Quantico and Baywatch together. But I did try to go a little method in my walk and in my talk. I am happy to be here. Baywatch is great summer fun. By the way, don’t take your kids (to theatres),” she added.

Talking about her co-stars, Priyanka said: “Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron were a little more conscientious than me. Thank you for the love Miami! Baywatch premiering on May 25 in a theater near you,” she wrote alongside a video in which she showed the fans, who gathered to see the stars.

The movie pivots around the plot where a lifeguard Mittch Buchannon played by Dwayne Johnson, along with brash new recruit (Zac Efron) uncover a criminal plot that seems to threaten the future of the bay. Baywatch will release in India on June 2.

