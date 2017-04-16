Priyanka Chopra to promote Baywatch in India but without Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron? 

Priyanka Chopra says she is not sure about Baywatch team flying to India for promotions. Priyanka Chopra says she is not sure about Baywatch team flying to India for promotions.

Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be back in India only to return to the US again to set out on promotional trips for her Hollywood debut “Baywatch”. Will the team come to India? She says it seems “very difficult”.

Deepika Padukone brought along Vin Diesel to promote “xXx: Return of the Xander Cage” in India earlier this year. So, one wonders if there is a chance that the “Baywatch” team visits the country too.

“I don’t know yet,” Priyanka told IANS over phone from New York.

“It seems very difficult. I don’t think we will be doing much. We will be only doing one or two countries when it comes to travelling for ‘Baywatch’, but I don’t know yet what the marketing plan by Paramount Pictures is. But while I am in town, I will definitely do as much as I can. I don’t know about the rest of the team,” she added.

The upcoming American action-comedy film, featuring Priyanka as the antagonist Victoria Leeds, is based on the hugely popular television series of the same name. Directed by Seth Gordon, it features actors like Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Also read | Before Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra to come to India for 10-day break

After a short trip of 10 days to India soon, Priyanka will have to rush back to fulfil her commitments to the project.

“I’ve to come back (to the US) again because I’ll be travelling for ‘Baywatch’,” she said.

The actress, whose Marathi film production “Ventilator” has recently won three National Film Awards, is looking forward to meet her friends and family members during her visit to India.

Watch the trailer:

“I am very excited. It’s been a long run for ‘Quantico 2’, and I am very tired. I am just waiting to come home,” added Priyanka.

According to a source close to the actress, she will also be meeting a few filmmakers and deciding upon some Indian projects while she is here, apart from some work on her brand endorsements.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now