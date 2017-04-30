Priyanka Chopra to begin Baywatch promotions from New York, film releases in India on June 2

Priyanka Chopra will be seen as a villain Victoria leeds in her upcoming Hollywood debut (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra will be seen as a villain Victoria leeds in her upcoming Hollywood debut (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra, who was recently in India for a week-long break, is back to the US and will soon kick off the worldwide promotions of her Hollywood debut Baywatch. Her first stop will be New York, and the actor will later travel in various parts of the world to promote the film, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote in a tweet. The movie also stars action star Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Ramesh Bala has also confirmed that Baywatch will be releasing in US on May 25, and in India it will release a week later on June 2. Priyanka has already promoted Baywatch at an event in India last week.

“.@priyankachopra will promote #Baywatch all over the world.. First stop – NYC.. May 25th release in #US and June 2nd in #India.. ,” tweeted Ramesh Bala.

. @priyankachopra will promote #Baywatch all over the world.. First stop – NYC.. May 25th release in #US and June 2nd in #India.. pic.twitter.com/AnbuIOnSGr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 30, 2017

Priyanka Chopra plays the main antagonist Victoria Leeds in Baywatch. The actor has already won hearts of several Americans with her role of Alex Parrish in the popular FBI crime drama Quantico. While she plays an American hero in TV show, she will be essaying the role of a villain in Baywatch.

Also read: Before Baywatch, Dwayne Johnson sends a special message for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka’s debut Hollywood film is an action-comedy directed by Seth Gordon, who has previously made popular films like Horrible Bosses, Freakonomics, Four Christmases and Finders Keepers, to name a few. In the trailers of Baywatch, we can see our desi girl, as a drug dealer and a killer who knows how to blend in perfectly and cover up her mess. She also knows how to drop the bomb and pick up the gun if she gets caught red handed. The more we see Victoria, the more we love her. Even Dwayne Johnson has only been showering praises for our her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd