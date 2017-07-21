Priyanka Chopra to be honoured at Toronto Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra who was earlier nomintated Villain category at the Teen Choice 2017 awards said that the nomination meant a lot to her. Priyanka Chopra who was earlier nomintated Villain category at the Teen Choice 2017 awards said that the nomination meant a lot to her.

The Toronto Film Festival is all set to honour Priyanka Chopra a day before it kicks off in September. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old ‘Desi’ girl will be the guest of honour at the fundraiser event on September 6. The funds raised from the TIFF gala will help fund talent development programs at the Canadian festival to get more women behind and in front of the camera.For its 42nd edition, the stylish event at Bell Lightbox will feature Chopra in conversation with festival artistic director Cameron Bailey.

Toronto will also be honouring the ‘Mary Kom’ star for her activism of devoting time to UNICEF as a goodwill ambassador and the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education. The ‘Quantico’ star recently made her Hollywood debut with ‘Baywatch,’ after bringing her Bollywood flicks like ‘Mary Kom’ in 2014 and ‘What’s Your Raashee?’ in 2009 to the Toronto festival. The main event is set to run from September 7.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra who was nomintated Villain category at the Teen Choice 2017 awards said that the nomination meant a lot to her. “This truly means a lot, thank you Teen Choice Awards for nominating me as Choice Movie Villain, and a huge thank you to all who have voted,” Pariyanka wrote on Facebook.

Priyanka whose last Hollywood release Baywatch opened to lukewarm response from the audience is already working on her second film Isn’t It Romantic?.

The film also stars Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. Meanwhile, Priyanka celebrated her birthday with friends and family.

