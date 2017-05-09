Priyanka Chopra to appear on Jimmy Kimmel’s show for third time but before that Twitter chats with her fans

Priyanka Chopra would be talking about Baywatch on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Priyanka Chopra would be talking about Baywatch on Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll and is surely a bird you just cannot stop from taking high flights. The actor, who is just back to Los Angeles after a trip to South Africa as UNICEF ambassador, has begun promotions of Baywatch and her first stop is Jimmy Kimmel’s show. The actor confirmed that she is going to shPriyanka Chopra is on a roll. The actor, who has just returned to Los Angeles after a trip to South Africa as UNICEF ambassador, has begun promotions of Baywatch and her first stop is Jimmy Kimmel’s show. The actor confirmed that she is going to shoot for the episode, and we are totally geared up for the fun ahead. But before making an appearance on the show, Priyanka took time off for her fans and indulged in a short Twitter chat during which she expressed that one thing she would really want to do is travel back in time and meet the legendary Indian actor Meena Kumari. The actor has often spoken about idolising Meena Kumar and her work.

As far as Jimmy Kimmel’s show is concerned, this is for the third time that the actor is making an appearance. Her debut on this television show was when she was promoting her American series, Quantico. Priyanka was one of the guests on the show after her big win at the People’s Choice Awards this year and now, she will be talking about Baywatch and lots of other things, which are keeping her fans agog.

Also read | I take my social responsibility seriously, says Priyanka Chopra

The 34-year-old actor would be touring around the world to promote Baywatch, which marks her debut in Hollywood film industry. However, she said she is unsure if the entire team would fly down to India for promotions just like Dwayne Johnson, who was here to promote xXx starring Deepika Padukone.

Ok a quick qna.. @jimmykimmel tomorrow. I should sleep soon. Lol. Keep it interesting #AskPC — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 9, 2017

And I’m so proud to be the producer whose film u won it in!! Yay for team #ventilator @AshGowariker I’m so proud of u all http://t.co/UmYvsRX8Oj — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 9, 2017

Many but Meena kumari comes to mind. I’d ask her what inspired her art. http://t.co/BWlUVhvjC6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 9, 2017

After wrapping up the film, Priyanka would begin shooting for the three scripts that she has finalised. Some reports suggest that she might star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on Sahir Ludhianvi with Shah Rukh Khan but nothing has been revealed as of yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd