Priyanka Chopra to announce Oscar nomination

Priyanka Chopra is set to announce the 90th Academy Awards on Tuesday.

After stunning the audience with a brand new way of making Oscar’s nominations announcement last year, it seems, the Academy has surprises in store this year too. In 2017, the Academy had announced nominations through a sketch and this year, they have roped in some big names to announce the prestigious Oscar nominations that will unravel on Tuesday.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is on board for the Oscar nominations announcement. Last year Priyanka took the red carpet of The Academy Awards and fans were left impressed. This year, she will be announcing the nominations though it is yet to be seen if she will be one of the presenters as well. The Academy’s Instagram handle has shared a series of photos from behind the scenes of “Oscar Noms” which also features Priyanka Chopra where she is seen sporting a shimmery silver blouse sitting on a chair.

The other actors who would be a part of Oscar nominations includes Rosario Dawson, Michelle Rodriguez, Rebel Wilson among others. The show which will be held in Hollywood on March 4 will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The 90th Academy Awards recently released an official key art featuring The Tonight Show host. Jimmy Kimmel had managed to impress both the audience and the makers of the show with his presence last year. He has thus bagged it for the second consecutive year this time which is quite rare.

Behind the scenes with @priyankachopra. Tune in to the #OscarNoms announcement on Tuesday at 5:22am PT. pic.twitter.com/dQfjBioyuy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 20, 2018

While on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for the third season of her TV show Quantico and also has some big projects lined up for a release which includes Isn’t It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake.

