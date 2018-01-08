Priyanka Chopra joins the Time’s Up movement through social media; posts picture in black

Priyanka Chopra is lending her support to the Time’s Up initiative that was launched on New Year’s Day to battle sexual harassment. Priyanka Chopra is lending her support to the Time’s Up initiative that was launched on New Year’s Day to battle sexual harassment.

Even though Priyanka Chopra did not attend the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, the actor is lending her support to the Time’s Up initiative that was launched on New Year’s Day to battle sexual harassment in workplaces and to fight for gender equality.

This year, at the Golden Globe Awards, the colour black was chosen as a way for the movie and TV industry to make a statement against a pervasive culture of misconduct.

The 35-year-old took to social media to share a picture of herself wearing black and wrote alongside, “Today we wear black. Wherever you are, whoever you are, whatever you’re doing…join us #TimesUp #WhyWeWearBlack”

Priyanka Chopra posted two images on Instagram. While in one, she was seen wearing black. In the other one, she posted text that read, “On Sunday we wear black. To stand in solidarity with women and men everywhere who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment or abuse. Wherever you are, whoever you are, whatever you’re doing. Join us. #TimesUp.”

The Time’s Up campaign is a coalition of 300 Hollywood women-actors, directors, producers, writers, agents, and entertainment executives-who have also established a $13 million legal defense fund to provide support for women and men who have experienced sexual harassment or abuse in the workplace.

Oprah Winfrey gave a memorable speech with Time’s Up as a theme when she accepted her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. Oprah said, “It’s here with every woman who chooses to say, “Me too” and every man, every man who chooses to listen. I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon.”

