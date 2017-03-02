Priyanka Chopra threw shade on Dwayne Johnson’s Oscars 2017 velvet suit? The Rock reveals all

Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra’s candit moment with Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra’s candit moment with Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson

The Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson image from Oscars 2017 red carpet needed a caption. The photo of the two Baywatch co-stars needed an explanation as much as how La La Land was erroneously announced as the winner while Moonlight makers should have been celebrating. And now, The Rock has revealed what went down when he met his gorgeous co-star at the 89th Academy Awards.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Dwayne wrote, “Luv me some @priyankachopra. Here she tells me how wearing blue velvet makes my head look even larger than it actually is. #Baywatch #Oscars.” A flabbergasted Priyanka replied, “Haha as if!! @TheRock looked extremely dapper in blue Velvet! Was great to c u DJ.” The one thing we really love about the two is their compatibility. Whenever they have made a social media appearance, fans have gone gaga over them.

Their film, Baywatch, is scheduled for May 26 release but they never miss a chance to give their film a fillip. Dwayne released a short video on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a sneak-peek of the character with his fans. The actor, who plays Mitch Buchannon, wrote, “He was born of the Bay. Keep swiping to see all his smouldering ocean glory.”

Now, we are awaiting if Priyanka would release a glimpse of her character too. Till now, not much about her character has been revealed beyond the fact that the actor is making her Hollywood debut in a negative character as Victoria Leeds.

Luv me some @priyankachopra. Here she tells me how wearing blue velvet makes my head look even larger than it actually is. #Baywatch #Oscars http://t.co/E1sLt2CgDz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 1, 2017

It will be interesting to see if her character can surpass the magic created by her contemporary Deepika Padukone’s Serena Unger in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, which has went on to become a leading player at the worldwide box office of 2017.

Apart from Priyanka and Dwayne, the film stars Zac Efron. We also hear that Pamela Anderson, who rose to fame with Baywatch television series, will make a cameo appearance in the film too.

