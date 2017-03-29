Priyanka Chopra takes Baywatch to CinemaCon: Here is everything that happened. See video, pics

Priyanka Chopra slays in every pictures from CinemaCon. The actor promoted Baywatch with co-stars. Priyanka Chopra slays in every pictures from CinemaCon. The actor promoted Baywatch with co-stars.

Priyanka Chopra is at CinemaCon and is she enjoying herself! The entire star cast of Priyanka’s Hollywood debut, Baywatch, came together to promote the film and share glimpses from the upcoming film. Cinemacon gives Hollywood studios the chance to show off some of their upcoming projects to cinema chains and journalists ahead of their release

So, what happened when Baywatch met Cienmacon? A mix of fun, laughter and a lot of drama. We know about the camaraderie the actor shares with Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson but this time, she was having too much fun with the girls of her film’s team. In a video shared by a fan, Priyanka can be seen singing ‘I am not that innocent’ with her co-stars Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach. The actor who plays the character of Victoria Leeds is having too much fun being bad. While her videos have made us drool over the actor who is making every Indian proud, her pictures are something you should look out for.

Check out Priyanka Chopra singing with her girl gang from Baywatch:

Priyanka, who recently nailed it as an international celeb, when Marie Claire had her on their cover and tagged her ‘Most Bankable Badass”, was in her elements in Cinemacon too. The way we look at it, the pictures clearly mark the kind of compatibility and comfort the actor shares with her Baywatch team.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s video:

In other pictures, we see PeeCee, Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron laughing out loud about something, making us wonder what it is all about. We shall definitely ask her during the promotions of the film in India. We hope Priyanka brings along Dwayne and Zac too, just like Deepika Padukone had hosted Vin Diesel during the grand promotion of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.

Check out Priyanka’s Instagram post:

Priyanka rose to fame in the west with her American series, Quantico, in which she plays the character of Alex Parrish. She has won two People’s Choice Awards for two consecutive years. All this fame, in a way, speaks for itself that her film Baywatch might also be a blockbuster. But it would be interesting to see if the film will move past the record of xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Baywatch will release on May 26 this year.

