Priyanka Chopra suffers head injury on Quantico set

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is back in action shooting for the second season of Quantico here, was injured while shooting on the sets of the drama series.

Sources said that Priyanka slipped and fell during a stunt and suffered a concussion after hitting her head. The network ABC, however, did not confirm this, although in its statement it did say that a “minor incident” took place on the sets here of the FBI drama series on Thursday night. “It would be premature to comment further until we have all the information,” the network added.

Priyanka’s publicist confirmed the news saying, “Yes, we can confirm there was a minor incident last night on set. Priyanka was immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released. She is resting comfortably at home on doctors orders, and will return to work after the weekend.”

Entertainment company Walt Disney’s ABC also did not comment on whether the production would be halted. Quantico season two would be returning from hiatus from January 24, and would air on Star World and Star World HD.

Priyanka Chopra portrays the role of a CIA agent, Alex Parrish in Quantico, and is set to play a baddie in her Hollywood debut film, Baywatch, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Pamela Anderson, Jon Bass and many others. The Seth Gordon directed flick will hit theatres on May 19, next year.

Priyanka was recently spotted at the Golden Globe Awards, looking ravishing in golden Ralph Lauren gown. She presented an award at the ceremony to none other than Billy Bob Thornton for his bravura performance in TV series, Goliath, and that is the big win of the day.