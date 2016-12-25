Priyanka Chopra picking up guys with Superwoman is our Christmas gift, watch video

Priyanka Chopra and Lilly ‘Superwoman’ Singh goes horribly wrong while picking up guys at a bar. Priyanka Chopra and Lilly ‘Superwoman’ Singh goes horribly wrong while picking up guys at a bar.

When Superwoman Lilly Singh and beauty queen Priyanka Chopra declared their love for each other on social media, fans couldn’t have been more excited to watch what the two awesome and among the most popular women on internet have in store for them for Christmas of 2016.

Santa may or may not have heard your calls, but it looks like Superwoman Lilly surely has the best gift for women. In a six-minute video titled How To Be A Good Wing Woman featuring Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh, the latter share tips on how to be the right kind of girlfriend of someone who just had a break up.

The video starts with a heart-broken PeeCee sharing with Lilly that she got dumped not over texts, phone call but a Snapchat video.

But that’s not the only sad thing in poor PeeCee’s life. Look what tragedy befell her.



Girl pal Superwoman swoops in for the rescue to find a ‘”rebound bae” for her.

She offers to set her up with someone at the bar to help her get over the guy.

She uses nothing but the best adjectives to define Priyanka Chopra, most of it being true.

But something manages to go hilariously wrong and they finally realise why the bar they are in is called Bottom’s Up.

Watch: How to Be a Good Wing Woman (ft. Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. Meanwhile this might be the last video of her in 2016.

