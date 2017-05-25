Priyanka Chopra only survivor of shipwreck called Baywatch: US reviewer can’t get enough of Indian goddess

Priyanka Chopra is the highlight of Baywatch. Priyanka Chopra is the highlight of Baywatch.

Baywatch may desperately need a rescue act given that it got a measly 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and terrible reviews all around but if there is one shining beacon in the wasteland that is Baywatch, it is Priyanka Chopra. And guess who is saying it? The hard-to-please movie critics. As the reviews of Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron-starrer Baywatch, which releases today in the US and on June 2 in India, come out, Priyanka gets as much appreciation as the film has got brickbats.

“Chopra has fun as the baddie.The showdown is the best moment in the film, one which cleverly shows its female villain no gender-based charity. I wish more movies had female super villains”, said Forbes Magazine before adding that more films need female baddies.

IGN was not far behind when it termed Priyanka as the highlight of Baywatch. “The only other highlight is Priyanka Chopra as nefarious entrepreneur Victoria Leeds, who outshines pretty much anyone she’s in a scene with. Chopra’s engaging and interesting and is the only character that speaks with any kind of distinctive cadence, with the rest of the cast falling into the exact same pattern of delivery of their hackneyed gags. None of them are given much of anything to do, either.”

Also read | Priyanka Chopra answers 73 questions: Priyanka is so Indian, she never travels without her mandir, hot sauce. Watch video

Collider has given her the ultimate compliment: She should be the next James Bond baddie. Guys over there in London, are you listening. Collider review said, “The real standout is Chopra. I’ve never seen her TV series Quantico, but she owns the film every second she’s on screen. Victoria isn’t a particularly memorable villain on the page, but Chopra is commanding, and when she gets called an aspiring Bond villain, it made me want her to be the villain in the next Bond movie. If there’s one good thing that can come from the wreckage of this movie, it’s for Chopra’s career in Hollywood films to take off,”

Independent said Priyanka was underused in the film. While Baywatch got two stars, its review said, “Despite being incredibly talented, Chopra is clinically underused, the script offering her nothing to work with.”

Earlier, Birth.Movies.Death review called her the ‘Indian goddess’. “The Indian goddess brings a (sadly underutilized) brainy charisma to every scene that feels fit for a better picture”.

