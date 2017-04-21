Priyanka Chopra on Tribeca jury duty with Robert DeNiro, Whoopi Goldberg. See pic

Priyanka Chopra is at Tribeca for jury duty and there are Robert DeNiro and Whoopi Goldberg too. Priyanka Chopra is at Tribeca for jury duty and there are Robert DeNiro and Whoopi Goldberg too.

Our Priyanka Chopra is a girl on a mission. Days after she said she is finally moving out of New York having finished Quantico season 2, she is doing jury duty for the 16th Tribeca Festival. And guess who are there with her? The greats, as Priyanka describes the, Whoopi Goldberg and Robert DeNiro. Sharing a picture with Hollywood stalwarts on her Twitter account, Priyanka wrote, “An afternoon with the greats. Congrats @whoopigoldberg @janetribeca #RobertDeNiro on 16 yrs! Thanks for including me! #Tribeca2017 #JuryDuty.” According to an announcement made earlier, Priyanka was announced as one of the jury members along with filmmaker Amy Berg, actors Zachary Quinto and Willem Dafoe, and TV producer Sheila Nevins, among others.

Priyanka will be judging the 2017 Documentary and Student Visionary Competitions alongside Olivia Thirlby, Ryan Eggold, Brendan Fraser and Ileen Gallagher, according to reports. Robert De Niro is the co-founder of the annual film festival.

The winners of each category will be announced at the Tribeca Film Festival Awards ceremony on April 27 at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. The festival began on April 19 and will end on April 30. It is being hosted by Michael Rapaport.

Priyanka has her hands full. Her Hollywood debut Baywatch is going to land in May and the actor will be in India for promotions of the film. However, the chances of her co-stars from the film, Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, coming to India for promotions are negligible as of now. Priyanka plays Victoria Leeds, the villain of the piece.

On Thursday, she released her new poster for the film.

