Priyanka Chopra not attending Oscars 2017 with Mick Jagger? That’s what the Rolling Stones singer hinted at

Priyanka Chopra was attending Oscars 2017 with the Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, isn’t it? That’s what our desi girl and Baywatch star posted on Saturday while travelling to the Academy Awards, which confirmed that she is going to the prestigious event with Mick Jagger. But a recent tweet from the singer has hinted that he is not attending the night with the Bollywood star.

Priyanka had shared a selfie with Mick Jagger, while enroute to Oscars and captioned the image as, “Change of plans ! Oscars here we come.. @mickjagger LA LA land…,” and we believed her that she was attending the ceremony with the 74 year old singer. But Mick Jagger’s latest tweet is just the opposite.

The English singer refuted the reports by tweeting, “How odd, I read that I’m going to the Oscars with Priyanka Chopra. I shall not be going to the Oscars at all.”

How odd, I read that I’m going to the Oscars with Priyanka Chopra. I shall not be going to the Oscars at all… — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) February 25, 2017

While we kept wondering why Priyanka was attending the Oscars with the Rock legend, Mick’s latest tweet is hinting that the image shared by PeeCee might just be from an airport encounter the Baywatch star had with Mike.

Well, Priyanka’s Oscars 2017 plans are still not clear with us. This will be the second year that Priyanka would be seen at the biggest night of Hollywood.

Last year, she not only attended the ceremony, but even presented an award with actor Liev Schreiber.

At Oscars 2016, Priyanka was seen in a nude white gown and was quite a hit at the after party too. But the 89th Academy Awards this year are more important for her as she is set to make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch opposite stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

